What is Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN)

“Buttcoin - The Next Bitcoin” is the memecoin version of Bitcoin. Launched on January 30, 2025, on Pump.fun, it’s a community-owned memecoin on Solana. The idea was inspired by a 4:20 minutes long YouTube video from 2013 called "The Next Bitcoin?" by James D. McMurray.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) Resource Official Website

Buttcoin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Buttcoin.

Check the Buttcoin price prediction now!

BUTTCOIN to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUTTCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) How much is Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) worth today? The live BUTTCOIN price in USD is 0.00131521 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BUTTCOIN to USD price? $ 0.00131521 . Check out The current price of BUTTCOIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Buttcoin? The market cap for BUTTCOIN is $ 1.31M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BUTTCOIN? The circulating supply of BUTTCOIN is 998.79M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BUTTCOIN? BUTTCOIN achieved an ATH price of 0.02947911 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BUTTCOIN? BUTTCOIN saw an ATL price of 0.00115596 USD . What is the trading volume of BUTTCOIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BUTTCOIN is -- USD . Will BUTTCOIN go higher this year? BUTTCOIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BUTTCOIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Buttcoin (BUTTCOIN) Important Industry Updates