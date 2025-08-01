What is Butter (BUTTER)

What is the project about? Meme token about the love for butter. Butter is a community project. What makes your project unique? There is no other community dedicated to the love of Butter History of your project. Project is 1 day old What’s next for your project? We are planning on spreading $Butter as far and wide as we can What can your token be used for? Butter itself has no use case other than removing the negative effects of margarine. In today's society we are getting back to our roots and spreading that Vitamin A, D, E, and K.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Butter (BUTTER) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Butter (BUTTER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Butter (BUTTER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUTTER token's extensive tokenomics now!