What is Buttman (BUTT)

The $BUTT token is inspired by Buttman, a superhero character fighting against the mundane with humor and irreverence. This cryptocurrency aims to infuse the digital asset world with light-heartedness and a dash of satire, mirroring Buttman's battle against conformity. Through its unique thematic approach, $BUTT seeks to attract investors and enthusiasts who value not just the financial aspects of cryptocurrency but also the cultural and communal sense of belonging it fosters. The project underscores the importance of fun and not taking life too seriously, all while providing a potential investment opportunity

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Buttman (BUTT) Resource Official Website

Buttman (BUTT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Buttman (BUTT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BUTT token's extensive tokenomics now!