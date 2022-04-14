Buttpay (BPAY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Buttpay (BPAY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BUTTPAY is a reward token on the solana chain. BUTTPAY use a 10% tax on every transaction to then distribute this tax to holders in a different memecoin called: BUTTHOLE. The amount that a holder will recieve in butthole rewards varies depending on how much BUTTPAY they are holding. This token was launched on: Revshare.dev using their launchpad. BUTTPAY also burn 5% of the transaction fee every transaction to reduce total supply which makes this token a deflationary token. The rewards of BUTTPAY are distributed every 5 minutes. Official Website: https://www.buttpay.tech/ Whitepaper: https://www.buttpay.tech/whitepaperandroadmap

Buttpay (BPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Buttpay (BPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.67K $ 3.67K $ 3.67K Total Supply: $ 927.26M $ 927.26M $ 927.26M Circulating Supply: $ 927.26M $ 927.26M $ 927.26M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.67K $ 3.67K $ 3.67K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Buttpay (BPAY) price

Buttpay (BPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Buttpay (BPAY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BPAY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BPAY's tokenomics, explore BPAY token's live price!

