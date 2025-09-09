More About BUX

Bux The Rabbit Price (BUX)

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Live Price Chart
Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00002917
$ 0.00002917$ 0.00002917
24H Low
$ 0.00007791
$ 0.00007791$ 0.00007791
24H High

$ 0.00002917
$ 0.00002917$ 0.00002917

$ 0.00007791
$ 0.00007791$ 0.00007791

$ 0.00007791
$ 0.00007791$ 0.00007791

$ 0.00002917
$ 0.00002917$ 0.00002917

+12.60%

+157.56%

--

--

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) real-time price is $0.00007512. Over the past 24 hours, BUX traded between a low of $ 0.00002917 and a high of $ 0.00007791, showing active market volatility. BUX's all-time high price is $ 0.00007791, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002917.

In terms of short-term performance, BUX has changed by +12.60% over the past hour, +157.56% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

$ 75.12K
$ 75.12K$ 75.12K

0.00
0.00 0.00

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Bux The Rabbit is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUX is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 75.12K.

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bux The Rabbit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bux The Rabbit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bux The Rabbit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bux The Rabbit to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+157.56%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Bux The Rabbit (BUX)

Bux the rabbit is a memecoin with the main goal to provide an honest, transparent and fun memecoin to the cryptocurrency space. We launched with 80% in the liquidity pool, and the remaining tokens vested to provide a fair chance to all investors. In the memecoin space there is not yet a rabbit token that has succeeded, and our goal is to change that through memes, community building and accesibility to $BUX.

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Resource

Official Website

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bux The Rabbit (BUX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bux The Rabbit (BUX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bux The Rabbit.

Check the Bux The Rabbit price prediction now!

BUX to Local Currencies

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bux The Rabbit (BUX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bux The Rabbit (BUX)

How much is Bux The Rabbit (BUX) worth today?
The live BUX price in USD is 0.00007512 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BUX to USD price?
The current price of BUX to USD is $ 0.00007512. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bux The Rabbit?
The market cap for BUX is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BUX?
The circulating supply of BUX is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BUX?
BUX achieved an ATH price of 0.00007791 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BUX?
BUX saw an ATL price of 0.00002917 USD.
What is the trading volume of BUX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BUX is -- USD.
Will BUX go higher this year?
BUX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BUX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-08 12:35:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Sees Slight Recovery, Altcoin Market Generally Warming Up
09-08 03:06:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's Illiquid Supply Exceeds 14.3 Million Coins, Reaching All-Time High
09-07 17:07:00Industry Updates
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million
09-07 12:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion
09-06 19:11:00On-chain Data
U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week
09-06 06:54:00Industry Updates
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program

