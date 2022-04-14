Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bux The Rabbit (BUX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Information Bux the rabbit is a memecoin with the main goal to provide an honest, transparent and fun memecoin to the cryptocurrency space. We launched with 80% in the liquidity pool, and the remaining tokens vested to provide a fair chance to all investors. In the memecoin space there is not yet a rabbit token that has succeeded, and our goal is to change that through memes, community building and accesibility to $BUX. Official Website: https://www.buxtherabbit.com Buy BUX Now!

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bux The Rabbit (BUX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.05K $ 21.05K $ 21.05K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.05K $ 21.05K $ 21.05K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Bux The Rabbit (BUX) price

Bux The Rabbit (BUX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bux The Rabbit (BUX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUX's tokenomics, explore BUX token's live price!

BUX Price Prediction Want to know where BUX might be heading? Our BUX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!