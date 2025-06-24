buy and sleep Price (SLEEPCOIN)
The live price of buy and sleep (SLEEPCOIN) today is 0.00006094 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.16K USD. SLEEPCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key buy and sleep Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- buy and sleep price change within the day is -26.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92M USD
During today, the price change of buy and sleep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of buy and sleep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of buy and sleep to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of buy and sleep to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-26.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of buy and sleep: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+17.48%
-26.32%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
narrative is simple. buy and sleep. whether u feel safe with 1$, 1 sol or 10 sol. put whatever your comfortable with and sleep.
Understanding the tokenomics of buy and sleep (SLEEPCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLEEPCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!
