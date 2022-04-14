Buy The News (NEWS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Buy The News (NEWS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Buy The News (NEWS) Information Buy The News is an innovative blockchain news platform dedicated to delivering high quality, credible, and accessible crypto news to a global audience. By combining the expertise of seasoned journalists with the dynamic nature of social media and decentralised finance, we aim to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and mainstream financial readers. Our platform leverages a native token to democratise news reporting, incentivise community participation, and create a sustainable ecosystem for transparent, industry-standard journalism in the blockchain space. Official Website: https://buythenews.network/ Buy NEWS Now!

Buy The News (NEWS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Buy The News (NEWS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 24.88K $ 24.88K $ 24.88K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 24.88K $ 24.88K $ 24.88K All-Time High: $ 0.00022865 $ 0.00022865 $ 0.00022865 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002472 $ 0.00002472 $ 0.00002472 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Buy The News (NEWS) price

Buy The News (NEWS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Buy The News (NEWS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEWS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEWS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEWS's tokenomics, explore NEWS token's live price!

NEWS Price Prediction Want to know where NEWS might be heading? Our NEWS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NEWS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!