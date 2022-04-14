Discover key insights into Buyai (BAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Buyai (BAI) Information

BuyAI: Pay for Everything with Crypto. No KYC. Total Privacy.

BuyAI lets you pay for 200+ top AI tools and subscriptions using crypto. No banks. No limits. No ID.

You also get access to 3,000+ gift cards from major brands streaming, gaming, shopping all without KYC.

Non-KYC eSIMs for global mobile data, and the BuyAI Privacy Mixer to send crypto anonymously.

Privacy isn’t optional. With BuyAI, it’s built in.