BVM (BVM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01210706 $ 0.01210706 $ 0.01210706 24H Low $ 0.01356255 $ 0.01356255 $ 0.01356255 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01210706$ 0.01210706 $ 0.01210706 24H High $ 0.01356255$ 0.01356255 $ 0.01356255 All Time High $ 6.94$ 6.94 $ 6.94 Lowest Price $ 0.01128802$ 0.01128802 $ 0.01128802 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.35% Price Change (7D) -26.68% Price Change (7D) -26.68%

BVM (BVM) real-time price is $0.01355822. Over the past 24 hours, BVM traded between a low of $ 0.01210706 and a high of $ 0.01356255, showing active market volatility. BVM's all-time high price is $ 6.94, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01128802.

In terms of short-term performance, BVM has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.35% over 24 hours, and -26.68% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BVM (BVM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 336.49K$ 336.49K $ 336.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 24.82M 24.82M 24.82M Total Supply 99,741,589.87 99,741,589.87 99,741,589.87

The current Market Cap of BVM is $ 336.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BVM is 24.82M, with a total supply of 99741589.87. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.