What is BWOB (BWOB)

Bwob is a memecoin launched on the Abstract chain, with no initial utility but designed to bring together a community around a character that is both cute and eccentric. The project is led by a team of nine people, including artists, community leaders, and developers, who are actively working on its growth and visibility. In terms of tokenomics, the team’s wallet holds 15% of the total supply in circulation, distributed as follows: 8.3% allocated to the team and 6.7% reserved for marketing initiatives aimed at increasing Bwob’s visibility and engagement.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BWOB (BWOB) Resource Official Website

BWOB (BWOB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BWOB (BWOB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BWOB token's extensive tokenomics now!