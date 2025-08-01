What is Bwull (BWULL)

WELCOME TO THE BWULL RUN In the ashes a community emerged. BWULL has no dev. It is the community. $BWULL is a decentralized meme token on the Solana blockchain. this token empowers meme creators & celebrates internet culture. very fun meme token project , Zero tax, pure simplicity,growing stronger by the day. We’re here to add a splash of color to the blockchain scene and create memorable experiences for our community. share positive vibes, and ride the crypto wave together. zero taxes, LP burnt and contract renounced,

Bwull (BWULL) Resource Official Website

Bwull (BWULL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bwull (BWULL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BWULL token's extensive tokenomics now!