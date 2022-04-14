c8ntinuum (CTM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into c8ntinuum (CTM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

#c8ntinuum is rewriting the narrative — prioritizing cooperation over competition among blockchains. Multichain powered protocol unleashing unrivaled mechanisms designed to achieve ultimate interoperability, scalability, and long term sustainability. c8ntinuum is the first permissionless Layer 0 protocol that supports multiple layers, enabling trust-minimized and secure multi-chain interoperability through zero-knowledge on-chain light clients. Official Website: https://c8ntinuum.com/

c8ntinuum (CTM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 8.89B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 365.35M
All-Time High: $ 0.11106
All-Time Low: $ 0.0316628
Current Price: $ 0.04110588

c8ntinuum (CTM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of c8ntinuum (CTM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of CTM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CTM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

