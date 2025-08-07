What is Cadabra Finance (ABRA)

The first smart platform for multi-chain yields maximization and with truly deflationary ABRA token. What does Cadabra Finance do: 1. Boosts your yields, executing strategies, based on grouped assets and protocols. 2. Automatically reallocates your funds to more profitable options and performs auto-compounding. 3. Finds yield opportunities with the highest possible APY within multiple protocols and chains. 4. Automates your manual actions, saving both gas and your time. Truly deflationary mechanic for ABRA token. The specifics of the model imply that Cadabra protocol yearns from external protocols and accumulates value, putting the buying pressure on the ABRA price. 1. Cadabra finds yield opportunities with the highest possible APY within multiple protocols and chains. 2. All ABRA tokens are minted only once and distributed to the free market and available for trading. 3. All strategy profits go towards the buyback of the ABRA token, thereby stimulating its growth.

Cadabra Finance (ABRA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cadabra Finance (ABRA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cadabra Finance (ABRA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ABRA token's extensive tokenomics now!