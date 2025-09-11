Caila (CA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00174805 24H High $ 0.00197359 All Time High $ 0.02301904 Lowest Price $ 0.00154667 Price Change (1H) +1.35% Price Change (1D) +4.23% Price Change (7D) +1.91%

Caila (CA) real-time price is $0.00184399. Over the past 24 hours, CA traded between a low of $ 0.00174805 and a high of $ 0.00197359, showing active market volatility. CA's all-time high price is $ 0.02301904, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00154667.

In terms of short-term performance, CA has changed by +1.35% over the past hour, +4.23% over 24 hours, and +1.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Caila (CA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.84M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Caila is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CA is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.84M.