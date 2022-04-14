CAIRE (CAIRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CAIRE (CAIRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CAIRE (CAIRE) Information CAIRE (C.A.I.R.E. – EQ42) is an on-chain mental health protocol focused on building accessible, AI-assisted telepsychiatry services for the decentralized world. The project leverages blockchain transparency and token-based governance to offer mental wellness tools, community-driven support, and long-term care solutions without centralized gatekeeping. Through $CAIRE, users can interact with emotional AI agents, participate in mental health campaigns, and contribute to a collective healing ecosystem. With over 33% of supply locked and a growing endorsement base, CAIRE is designed for sustainability, trust, and real-world impact. Our mission is to reduce stigma, increase access to emotional care, and pioneer the future of on-chain emotional intelligence.

CAIRE (CAIRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CAIRE (CAIRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 40.32K Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.32K All-Time High: $ 0.00675754 All-Time Low: $ 0.00189791 Current Price: $ 0.00192

CAIRE (CAIRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CAIRE (CAIRE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAIRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAIRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

