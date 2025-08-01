Cairo Bank Price (CBANK)
Cairo Bank (CBANK) is currently trading at 0.100072 USD with a market cap of $ 322.82K USD. CBANK to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Cairo Bank to USD was $ -0.000529261779724.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cairo Bank to USD was $ +0.0216590432.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cairo Bank to USD was $ +0.0258700630.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cairo Bank to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000529261779724
|-0.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0216590432
|+21.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0258700630
|+25.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cairo Bank: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.52%
+5.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cairo Finance is an all-in-one DEFI platform dedicated to making decentralized finance accessible for everyone. Our ecosystem offers a range of innovative products, including a multichain swap aggregator, liquid staking, copy trading, GameFi, and more. At the heart of this dynamic ecosystem is the CBANK Token, designed to benefit from various utilities within the platform.
|1 CBANK to VND
₫2,633.39468
|1 CBANK to AUD
A$0.1551116
|1 CBANK to GBP
￡0.075054
|1 CBANK to EUR
€0.08706264
|1 CBANK to USD
$0.100072
|1 CBANK to MYR
RM0.42730744
|1 CBANK to TRY
₺4.06992824
|1 CBANK to JPY
¥15.0108
|1 CBANK to ARS
ARS$137.27276528
|1 CBANK to RUB
₽8.02477368
|1 CBANK to INR
₹8.7512964
|1 CBANK to IDR
Rp1,640.52432768
|1 CBANK to KRW
₩140.74726512
|1 CBANK to PHP
₱5.83019472
|1 CBANK to EGP
￡E.4.86550064
|1 CBANK to BRL
R$0.5604032
|1 CBANK to CAD
C$0.13809936
|1 CBANK to BDT
৳12.22679696
|1 CBANK to NGN
₦153.24926008
|1 CBANK to UAH
₴4.17200168
|1 CBANK to VES
Bs12.308856
|1 CBANK to CLP
$97.370056
|1 CBANK to PKR
Rs28.37241344
|1 CBANK to KZT
₸54.41615144
|1 CBANK to THB
฿3.28636448
|1 CBANK to TWD
NT$2.9971564
|1 CBANK to AED
د.إ0.36726424
|1 CBANK to CHF
Fr0.08105832
|1 CBANK to HKD
HK$0.78456448
|1 CBANK to MAD
.د.م0.91265664
|1 CBANK to MXN
$1.8963644
|1 CBANK to PLN
zł0.37426928
|1 CBANK to RON
лв0.44431968
|1 CBANK to SEK
kr0.98170632
|1 CBANK to BGN
лв0.17112312
|1 CBANK to HUF
Ft35.05121872
|1 CBANK to CZK
Kč2.15254872
|1 CBANK to KWD
د.ك0.030622032
|1 CBANK to ILS
₪0.34124552