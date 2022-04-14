Cairo (CAIRO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cairo (CAIRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Cairo (CAIRO) Information

Cairo the dog is a fearless warrior who played a pivotal role in the capture of Osama bin Laden. Now he has claimed the title of "The Alpha of Dog Meme Coins!" Liquidity Burned 🔥 TX: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x9f3571d10a1939bb503600b61e0589c5930b65d6f89b1ef710f5c2df85408efe

Cairo (CAIRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cairo (CAIRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 12.77K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 12.77K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Cairo (CAIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cairo (CAIRO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CAIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CAIRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

CAIRO Price Prediction

Want to know where CAIRO might be heading? Our CAIRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

