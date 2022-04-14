Discover key insights into Caitlyn Jenner (JENNER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Caitlyn Jenner (JENNER) Information

$JENNER is a pioneering cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, endorsed by the vision and brand of Caitlyn Jenner.

Designed to empower the community and offer unique value, $JENNER aims to revolutionize the digital economy by providing a secure, transparent, and innovative platform for transactions and interactions.