Cakepie Price (CKP)
Cakepie (CKP) is currently trading at 0.471284 USD with a market cap of $ 1.86M USD. CKP to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Cakepie to USD was $ +0.00705389.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cakepie to USD was $ +0.1109603774.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cakepie to USD was $ +0.1198826318.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cakepie to USD was $ -0.0330859793092536.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00705389
|+1.52%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1109603774
|+23.54%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1198826318
|+25.44%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0330859793092536
|-6.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cakepie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
+1.52%
+0.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cakepie is a state-of-the-art SubDAO created by Magpie to bolster the long-term sustainability of PancakeSwap.
|1 CKP to VND
₫12,401.83846
|1 CKP to AUD
A$0.7304902
|1 CKP to GBP
￡0.353463
|1 CKP to EUR
€0.41001708
|1 CKP to USD
$0.471284
|1 CKP to MYR
RM2.01238268
|1 CKP to TRY
₺19.16240744
|1 CKP to JPY
¥70.6926
|1 CKP to ARS
ARS$646.47911416
|1 CKP to RUB
₽38.21641956
|1 CKP to INR
₹41.1666574
|1 CKP to IDR
Rp7,725.96597696
|1 CKP to KRW
₩660.06151904
|1 CKP to PHP
₱27.4287288
|1 CKP to EGP
￡E.22.89026388
|1 CKP to BRL
R$2.63447756
|1 CKP to CAD
C$0.65037192
|1 CKP to BDT
৳57.58147912
|1 CKP to NGN
₦721.71960476
|1 CKP to UAH
₴19.64782996
|1 CKP to VES
Bs57.967932
|1 CKP to CLP
$458.559332
|1 CKP to PKR
Rs133.61843968
|1 CKP to KZT
₸256.27010068
|1 CKP to THB
฿15.45340236
|1 CKP to TWD
NT$14.10553012
|1 CKP to AED
د.إ1.72961228
|1 CKP to CHF
Fr0.38174004
|1 CKP to HKD
HK$3.69486656
|1 CKP to MAD
.د.م4.29811008
|1 CKP to MXN
$8.89312908
|1 CKP to PLN
zł1.75788932
|1 CKP to RON
лв2.08778812
|1 CKP to SEK
kr4.60915752
|1 CKP to BGN
лв0.80589564
|1 CKP to HUF
Ft164.84100468
|1 CKP to CZK
Kč10.12789316
|1 CKP to KWD
د.ك0.144212904
|1 CKP to ILS
₪1.59765276