Calaxy Price (CLXY)
Calaxy (CLXY) is currently trading at 0.0119729 USD with a market cap of $ 1.10M USD. CLXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CLXY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CLXY price information.
During today, the price change of Calaxy to USD was $ -0.00119867932646809.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Calaxy to USD was $ +0.0067124986.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Calaxy to USD was $ +0.0034232760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Calaxy to USD was $ +0.003650572674156057.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00119867932646809
|-9.10%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0067124986
|+56.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0034232760
|+28.59%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003650572674156057
|+43.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Calaxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.91%
-9.10%
+3.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol is a decentralized, permissionless protocol dedicated to content creator monetization via the use of social tokens and NFTs. $CLXY acts as governance and gas fees for The Creator’s Galaxy Ecosystem. The Creator’s Galaxy is the world’s first protocol that incorporates both NFTs and social tokens. The Creator’s Galaxy Whitepaper: https://www.creatorsgalaxyfoundation.com/whitepaper.pdf Calaxy App is the first application built on The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol and serves as a Twitter-like/Instagram-like interface for Creators to create and sell digital assets Fans are able to buy Creator tokens directly within the application by using fiat (and eventually $CLXY). Fans redeem these Creator tokens for familiar social media engagements like video calls, video messages, and exclusive content, making these the first Creator tokens with embedded utility. Over 200 celebrities, athletes, and influencers are pledged to launch their own social tokens via Calaxy App. Calaxy App Whitepaper: https://assets.website-files.com/5fdaf342451dbb72b680336e/6140b8aeb1b5ecd7213f926d_Calaxy_Whitepaper_v1.0.pdf
