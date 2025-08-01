CallofMeme Price (COMMS)
CallofMeme (COMMS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 541.22K USD. COMMS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of CallofMeme to USD was $ -0.000899345691193699.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CallofMeme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CallofMeme to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CallofMeme to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000899345691193699
|-62.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CallofMeme: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.63%
-62.42%
-79.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The official token powering the Call of Meme ecosystem. Upgrade your operatives, stake for rewards, and dominate the battlefield with enhanced tactical capabilities. Operative Upgrades Use tokens to upgrade your operatives to maximum stats and unlock their full potential Token Staking Stake your tokens to earn passive rewards and support the meme warfare ecosystem Rewards & Community Earn tokens through gameplay achievements and participate in community events NOW Payments Integration Purchase exclusive items, skins, and battle passes using your tokens
