Calum (CALUM) Information

Calum is a curious and imaginative young boy who turns to the vast wonders of the universe as a way to navigate his own struggles with mental health. With a heart full of questions and a mind captivated by stars, planets, and galaxies, Calum finds solace in exploring the mysteries of space, both real and imagined. Each discovery—whether about black holes or constellations—mirrors his inner quest to understand himself and his emotions.

Through his cosmic adventures, Calum learns that the universe, like his own mind, is vast, sometimes chaotic, but endlessly beautiful. His story is one of hope, resilience, and the belief that even in the darkest voids, there’s always a light to guide you home.