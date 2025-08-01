Camille Price (CAMILLE)
Camille (CAMILLE) is currently trading at 0.099694 USD with a market cap of $ 2.09M USD. CAMILLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CAMILLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAMILLE price information.
During today, the price change of Camille to USD was $ -0.00344936217231973.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Camille to USD was $ -0.0064524548.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Camille to USD was $ +0.0310061399.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Camille to USD was $ +0.04169411784145656.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00344936217231973
|-3.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0064524548
|-6.47%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0310061399
|+31.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.04169411784145656
|+71.89%
Discover the latest price analysis of Camille: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.04%
-3.34%
-6.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios. Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to: - Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics. - LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”). - Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions. In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders): - Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes. - DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services - Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context. - Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Camille (CAMILLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAMILLE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAMILLE to VND
₫2,623.44761
|1 CAMILLE to AUD
A$0.1545257
|1 CAMILLE to GBP
￡0.0747705
|1 CAMILLE to EUR
€0.08673378
|1 CAMILLE to USD
$0.099694
|1 CAMILLE to MYR
RM0.42569338
|1 CAMILLE to TRY
₺4.05355804
|1 CAMILLE to JPY
¥14.9541
|1 CAMILLE to ARS
ARS$136.75424756
|1 CAMILLE to RUB
₽8.08418646
|1 CAMILLE to INR
₹8.7082709
|1 CAMILLE to IDR
Rp1,634.32760736
|1 CAMILLE to KRW
₩139.62742864
|1 CAMILLE to PHP
₱5.8021908
|1 CAMILLE to EGP
￡E.4.84213758
|1 CAMILLE to BRL
R$0.55728946
|1 CAMILLE to CAD
C$0.13757772
|1 CAMILLE to BDT
৳12.18061292
|1 CAMILLE to NGN
₦152.67039466
|1 CAMILLE to UAH
₴4.15624286
|1 CAMILLE to VES
Bs12.262362
|1 CAMILLE to CLP
$97.002262
|1 CAMILLE to PKR
Rs28.26524288
|1 CAMILLE to KZT
₸54.21060638
|1 CAMILLE to THB
฿3.26896626
|1 CAMILLE to TWD
NT$2.98384142
|1 CAMILLE to AED
د.إ0.36587698
|1 CAMILLE to CHF
Fr0.08075214
|1 CAMILLE to HKD
HK$0.78160096
|1 CAMILLE to MAD
.د.م0.90920928
|1 CAMILLE to MXN
$1.88122578
|1 CAMILLE to PLN
zł0.37185862
|1 CAMILLE to RON
лв0.44164442
|1 CAMILLE to SEK
kr0.97500732
|1 CAMILLE to BGN
лв0.17047674
|1 CAMILLE to HUF
Ft34.86997038
|1 CAMILLE to CZK
Kč2.14242406
|1 CAMILLE to KWD
د.ك0.030506364
|1 CAMILLE to ILS
₪0.33796266