CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Information

CANA tokens provide direct exposure to California Carbon Allowances, a $78 billion regulated commodity market with unique price characteristics. Each token represents ownership of physical carbon credits with a fixed price floor that rises at CPI +5%, backed by California's cap-and-trade program.

Token holders benefit from:

Inflation protection through the automatically rising price floor

Portfolio diversification with an asset uncorrelated to crypto markets

Full DeFi composability - tradeable on CEX, DEX, and usable as collateral

No minimum investment barriers - participate with a single token

Oracle-based pricing ensuring transparent, verifiable valuation

The tokens are freely tradable ERC-20 tokens without regulatory restrictions, allow lists, or KYC requirements. This provides direct access to an institutional-grade commodity market that was previously only available to large corporations and compliance-heavy platforms.