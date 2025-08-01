What is Candle Cat (CANDLE)

Candle Cat is a meme coin. Candle Cat is the master of markets and the market maker. His army of red and green meme candles are linking bridge between all digitised assets. Launched by @Bull_BNB (X Influencer). 78% of the token supply was burnt to reward the community. We set the new meta. Other projects are following in our footsteps. Candle Cat was created as a lesson to all lazy devs. You no longer need to gamble on random meme coins that are likely a scam or rug. Candle Cat is neither of those, you are safe here. Community is everything and we value ours above all else, join us on the journey to VALHALLA...!!!

Candle Cat (CANDLE) Resource Official Website

Candle Cat (CANDLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Candle Cat (CANDLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CANDLE token's extensive tokenomics now!