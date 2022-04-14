Candle Cat (CANDLE) Information

Candle Cat is a meme coin. Candle Cat is the master of markets and the market maker. His army of red and green meme candles are linking bridge between all digitised assets. Launched by @Bull_BNB (X Influencer). 78% of the token supply was burnt to reward the community. We set the new meta. Other projects are following in our footsteps. Candle Cat was created as a lesson to all lazy devs. You no longer need to gamble on random meme coins that are likely a scam or rug. Candle Cat is neither of those, you are safe here. Community is everything and we value ours above all else, join us on the journey to VALHALLA...!!!