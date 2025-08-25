CANNABIS Price (CANA)
CANNABIS (CANA) real-time price is $0.00013919. Over the past 24 hours, CANA traded between a low of $ 0.00013553 and a high of $ 0.00015251, showing active market volatility. CANA's all-time high price is $ 0.00026585, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001068.
In terms of short-term performance, CANA has changed by -0.81% over the past hour, +1.07% over 24 hours, and -2.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of CANNABIS is $ 139.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CANA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 139.02K.
During today, the price change of CANNABIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CANNABIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CANNABIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CANNABIS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
$CANA is a Meme coin advocating for the global legalization of cannabis to regulate its abuse and foster healthy use of the medicinal herb
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-24 03:20:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap returns above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 3.8%
|08-24 02:09:00
|Industry Updates
Trending altcoins show mixed performance, OKB drops 2.31% in the past hour, while BIO rises 13.68% in the past hour
|08-24 02:00:00
|Expert Insights
Powell: Shift in Risk Balance May Require Policy Adjustment
|08-23 08:04:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum touches $4,887, reaching a new all-time high after 44 months
|08-23 03:43:59
|Industry Updates
"ETH Series" Altcoins Rise Broadly, ETHFI Surges Over 22% in 24 Hours
|08-22 14:14:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawal trend resumes, with a net outflow of 1,858.51 BTC from CEXs in the past 24 hours
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.