What is CaoCao (CAOCAO)

A community-driven value token on BNB Smart Chain inspired by the legacy of Cao Cao and the Three Kingdoms era. CaoCao (CAOCAO) is a value token deployed on the BNB Smart Chain and jointly issued by the “Three Kingdoms Community.” The project draws inspiration from the historical figure Cao Cao and the Wei Dynasty, symbolizing ambition, strategy, and legacy. With a fixed supply of 50 million tokens and mechanisms such as liquidity provision, transaction fees, and token burns, CaoCao introduces a utility-focused ecosystem designed for long-term community growth. The token integrates cultural heritage with blockchain functionality, positioning itself as both a digital asset and a representation of collective vision.

CaoCao (CAOCAO) Resource Official Website

CaoCao Price Prediction (USD)

CAOCAO to Local Currencies

CaoCao (CAOCAO) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CaoCao (CAOCAO) How much is CaoCao (CAOCAO) worth today? The live CAOCAO price in USD is 0.283573 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CAOCAO to USD price? $ 0.283573 . Check out The current price of CAOCAO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CaoCao? The market cap for CAOCAO is $ 8.62M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CAOCAO? The circulating supply of CAOCAO is 30.53M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAOCAO? CAOCAO achieved an ATH price of 0.294909 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAOCAO? CAOCAO saw an ATL price of 0.196007 USD . What is the trading volume of CAOCAO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAOCAO is -- USD . Will CAOCAO go higher this year? CAOCAO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAOCAO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

CaoCao (CAOCAO) Important Industry Updates