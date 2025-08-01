CAPPYBARA Price (CAPPY)
CAPPYBARA (CAPPY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 54.87K USD. CAPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CAPPY to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of CAPPYBARA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAPPYBARA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAPPYBARA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAPPYBARA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+3.45%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CAPPYBARA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+6.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our project revolves around Cappybara and its cryptocurrency, $CAPPY, a unique and inspiring token. Cappybara embodies the serene and sociable nature of its namesake, the capybara—renowned for its calm demeanor and its ability to form friendships with everyone. The vision behind $CAPPY is to promote a way of life rooted in peace, inclusivity, and love—values that reflect the essence of the capybara. Our mission is to foster a community that embraces harmony and kindness, empowering people to face challenges with a calm mindset and build bridges of friendship in a divided world. Cappybara isn’t just a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement that represents global peace, connection, and shared happiness. With $CAPPY, we’re striving to spread the capybara spirit across the world, one token at a time.
