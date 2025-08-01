Capricorn Price (CAPRICORN)
Capricorn (CAPRICORN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 637.43K USD. CAPRICORN to USD price is updated in real-time.
CAPRICORN to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Capricorn to USD was $ -0.000115332565084482.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capricorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capricorn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capricorn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000115332565084482
|-15.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+25.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+23.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Capricorn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.23%
-15.32%
-21.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Astrofolio taps into current cultural trends by referencing memes and popular narratives within the crypto space. It allows users to speculate on or invest in cryptocurrencies based on astrological signs, which is a novel approach in the crypto space. This fusion of ancient wisdom with modern financial technology creates a unique niche for enthusiasts of both fields. Capricorn, the Goat 🐐, resonates with the ambitious and disciplined energy of early winter, from mid-December to mid-January. Grounded in perseverance and strategy, Capricorn season aims for success and mastery. 🏆 Harness the determined and strategic energy of Capricorn!
Understanding the tokenomics of Capricorn (CAPRICORN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAPRICORN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
