Capsule is an AI-powered Internet Capital Markets (ICM) studio building the next generation of privacy DeFi, trader apps, and on-chain games. Designed for speed and stealth, Capsule connects builders, traders, and gamers in a unified ecosystem where privacy, creativity, and capital collide. Focused on Solana first then will eventually go multi-chain. Currently focused on Solana Vault, a new kind of Privacy DeFi where users can earn yield by using the app.

