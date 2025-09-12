What is Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN)

Captain Ethereum ($Captain) is an ERC-20 memecoin launched in February 2025 and inspired by the official mascot of the ETHDenver conference, affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation. The project introduces Captain Ethereum and the Regenerates, characters in a narrative-driven world called the Etherverse. Through daily original memes, videos, and lore, the Etherverse explores themes from web3 culture. Real-world mascots debuted at ETHDenver 2025, and branding has been confirmed for ETHDenver 2026. The token features a fixed supply, a renounced contract, and permanently locked and burned liquidity. Captain Ethereum blends symbolic storytelling, grassroots meme culture, and Ethereum community heritage into an evolving cultural project.

Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Captain Ethereum Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

CAPTAIN to Local Currencies

Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) How much is Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) worth today? The live CAPTAIN price in USD is 0.00013936 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CAPTAIN to USD price? $ 0.00013936 . Check out The current price of CAPTAIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Captain Ethereum? The market cap for CAPTAIN is $ 139.36K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CAPTAIN? The circulating supply of CAPTAIN is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAPTAIN? CAPTAIN achieved an ATH price of 0.0001658 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAPTAIN? CAPTAIN saw an ATL price of 0.00010208 USD . What is the trading volume of CAPTAIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAPTAIN is -- USD . Will CAPTAIN go higher this year? CAPTAIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAPTAIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

