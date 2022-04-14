Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) Information Captain Ethereum ($Captain) is an ERC-20 memecoin launched in February 2025 and inspired by the official mascot of the ETHDenver conference, affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation. The project introduces Captain Ethereum and the Regenerates, characters in a narrative-driven world called the Etherverse. Through daily original memes, videos, and lore, the Etherverse explores themes from web3 culture. Real-world mascots debuted at ETHDenver 2025, and branding has been confirmed for ETHDenver 2026. The token features a fixed supply, a renounced contract, and permanently locked and burned liquidity. Captain Ethereum blends symbolic storytelling, grassroots meme culture, and Ethereum community heritage into an evolving cultural project. Official Website: https://captainethereum.info/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/669aeedffebb61f45e26347a/67bb711d300720200ec8b49f_ETHDenver%202025%20-%20The%20Regenerates%20Lore_rev1.pdf Buy CAPTAIN Now!

Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 174.27K $ 174.27K $ 174.27K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 174.27K $ 174.27K $ 174.27K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017427 $ 0.00017427 $ 0.00017427 Learn more about Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) price

Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAPTAIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAPTAIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAPTAIN's tokenomics, explore CAPTAIN token's live price!

CAPTAIN Price Prediction Want to know where CAPTAIN might be heading? Our CAPTAIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CAPTAIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!