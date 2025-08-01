Captain GOOFY Price (GOOF)
Captain GOOFY (GOOF) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 19.54K USD. GOOF to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Captain GOOFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Captain GOOFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Captain GOOFY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Captain GOOFY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.52%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-29.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Captain GOOFY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Captain Goofy ($GOOF) is a community-driven memecoin that brings humor, creativity, and inclusivity to the world of cryptocurrency. With its playful nautical theme, Captain Goofy invites adventurers and crypto enthusiasts to sail into the uncharted waters of Web3. Designed to engage a broad audience, $GOOF encourages active community participation through competitions, giveaways, and collaborations. It’s not just a token; it’s a movement celebrating fun, unity, and the boundless potential of blockchain technology. Join Captain Goofy’s crew and set sail for a world where crypto meets creativity!
