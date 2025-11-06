Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00589115 $ 0.00589115 $ 0.00589115 24H Low $ 0.00624145 $ 0.00624145 $ 0.00624145 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00589115$ 0.00589115 $ 0.00589115 24H High $ 0.00624145$ 0.00624145 $ 0.00624145 All Time High $ 0.01017393$ 0.01017393 $ 0.01017393 Lowest Price $ 0.0054502$ 0.0054502 $ 0.0054502 Price Change (1H) -0.76% Price Change (1D) +2.92% Price Change (7D) -12.82% Price Change (7D) -12.82%

Captain Kuma (KUMA) real-time price is $0.0060901. Over the past 24 hours, KUMA traded between a low of $ 0.00589115 and a high of $ 0.00624145, showing active market volatility. KUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.01017393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0054502.

In terms of short-term performance, KUMA has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, +2.92% over 24 hours, and -12.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.51M$ 5.51M $ 5.51M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.51M$ 5.51M $ 5.51M Circulation Supply 899.99M 899.99M 899.99M Total Supply 899,994,369.2753474 899,994,369.2753474 899,994,369.2753474

The current Market Cap of Captain Kuma is $ 5.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KUMA is 899.99M, with a total supply of 899994369.2753474. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.51M.