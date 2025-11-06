ExchangeDEX+
The live Captain Kuma price today is 0.0060901 USD. Track real-time KUMA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore KUMA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About KUMA

KUMA Price Info

What is KUMA

KUMA Official Website

KUMA Tokenomics

KUMA Price Forecast

Captain Kuma Price (KUMA)

1 KUMA to USD Live Price:

$0.0060901
$0.0060901
+2.90%1D
USD
Captain Kuma (KUMA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:10:13 (UTC+8)

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00589115
$ 0.00589115
24H Low
$ 0.00624145
$ 0.00624145
24H High

$ 0.00589115
$ 0.00589115

$ 0.00624145
$ 0.00624145

$ 0.01017393
$ 0.01017393

$ 0.0054502
$ 0.0054502

-0.76%

+2.92%

-12.82%

-12.82%

Captain Kuma (KUMA) real-time price is $0.0060901. Over the past 24 hours, KUMA traded between a low of $ 0.00589115 and a high of $ 0.00624145, showing active market volatility. KUMA's all-time high price is $ 0.01017393, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0054502.

In terms of short-term performance, KUMA has changed by -0.76% over the past hour, +2.92% over 24 hours, and -12.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Market Information

$ 5.51M
$ 5.51M

--
--

$ 5.51M
$ 5.51M

899.99M
899.99M

899,994,369.2753474
899,994,369.2753474

The current Market Cap of Captain Kuma is $ 5.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KUMA is 899.99M, with a total supply of 899994369.2753474. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.51M.

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Captain Kuma to USD was $ +0.00017297.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Captain Kuma to USD was $ -0.0021814701.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Captain Kuma to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Captain Kuma to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00017297+2.92%
30 Days$ -0.0021814701-35.81%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Captain Kuma (KUMA)

KUMA is Bythen’s first IP token, launched as part of the broader Betakkuma project. The initiative combines NFTs, token incentives, and AI-powered content generation tools designed for creators. Built around Betakkuma, a well-known Japanese meme character with over 750 million sticker downloads and 4 billion+ GIF views, the project brings together cultural IP and Web3 infrastructure to enable creative expression and on-chain participation through the Bythen platform.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Resource

Official Website

Captain Kuma Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Captain Kuma (KUMA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Captain Kuma (KUMA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Captain Kuma.

Check the Captain Kuma price prediction now!

KUMA to Local Currencies

Captain Kuma (KUMA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Captain Kuma (KUMA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KUMA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Captain Kuma (KUMA)

How much is Captain Kuma (KUMA) worth today?
The live KUMA price in USD is 0.0060901 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KUMA to USD price?
The current price of KUMA to USD is $ 0.0060901. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Captain Kuma?
The market cap for KUMA is $ 5.51M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KUMA?
The circulating supply of KUMA is 899.99M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KUMA?
KUMA achieved an ATH price of 0.01017393 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KUMA?
KUMA saw an ATL price of 0.0054502 USD.
What is the trading volume of KUMA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KUMA is -- USD.
Will KUMA go higher this year?
KUMA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KUMA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
$102,794.33

$3,359.11

$158.00

$1.0003

$1,479.36

