What is Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT)

What is the project about? 'Captain Tsubasa: RIVALS' is a blockchain game based on 'Captain Tsubasa', the pioneer of football mangas that has influenced soccer fans worldwide. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/ What makes your project unique? The first blockchain game using the famous Japanese manga IP. "Captain Tsubasa" is a football manga created by Yoichi Takahashi, one of Japan's leading manga artists. It is considered the pioneer of football mangas which has left a great impact on both Japanese and overseas professional football players, fans and enthusiasts. The manga has sold more than 70 million copies in Japan and has been translated into more than 20 languages. The series' sequels include "Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun" (~2019) in Shueisha's "Grand Jump" and "Captain Tsubasa Magazine" (2020-), an extra edition of "Grand Jump". History of your project. The game launched on Jan. 12th, 2023. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/roadmap What’s next for your project? Arena is the third content that game users heavily consume and acquire the token, TSGUT. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/how-to-play-arena What can your token be used for? - many in-game consumptions: Arena Ticket, NFT Fusion, buff, NFT trade, etc - users can get token as Arena Win reward.

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

TSUGT to Local Currencies

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) How much is Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) worth today? The live TSUGT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TSUGT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TSUGT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Captain Tsubasa? The market cap for TSUGT is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TSUGT? The circulating supply of TSUGT is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TSUGT? TSUGT achieved an ATH price of 0.235621 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TSUGT? TSUGT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TSUGT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TSUGT is -- USD . Will TSUGT go higher this year? TSUGT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TSUGT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

