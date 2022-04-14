Discover key insights into Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Captain Tsubasa (TSUGT) Information

What is the project about?

'Captain Tsubasa: RIVALS' is a blockchain game based on 'Captain Tsubasa', the pioneer of football mangas that has influenced soccer fans worldwide. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/

What makes your project unique?

The first blockchain game using the famous Japanese manga IP.

"Captain Tsubasa" is a football manga created by Yoichi Takahashi, one of Japan's leading manga artists. It is considered the pioneer of football mangas which has left a great impact on both Japanese and overseas professional football players, fans and enthusiasts. The manga has sold more than 70 million copies in Japan and has been translated into more than 20 languages. The series' sequels include "Captain Tsubasa Rising Sun" (~2019) in Shueisha's "Grand Jump" and "Captain Tsubasa Magazine" (2020-), an extra edition of "Grand Jump".

History of your project.

The game launched on Jan. 12th, 2023. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/roadmap

What’s next for your project?

Arena is the third content that game users heavily consume and acquire the token, TSGUT. https://captain-tsubasa-rivals.gitbook.io/en/how-to-play-arena

What can your token be used for?

many in-game consumptions: Arena Ticket, NFT Fusion, buff, NFT trade, etc

users can get token as Arena Win reward.