Capybara Price (CAPY)
Capybara (CAPY) is currently trading at 0.00000421 USD with a market cap of $ 4.26M USD. CAPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Capybara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capybara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capybara to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capybara to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+39.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Capybara: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.72%
+39.62%
+155.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$capy is a memecoin on Solana, deployed on letsbonk.fun, representing the most beloved animal in the world: the capybara. It launched with a total supply of 1,000,000,000,000, which gradually decreases over time due to the buy-and-burn mechanic built into the letsbonk platform. The project is fully community-led and supported by the internet's deep and growing love for capybaras. It's literally just a cute capybara named capy on the Solana blockchain.
