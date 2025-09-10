More About CBY

Carbify Price (CBY)

Unlisted

1 CBY to USD Live Price:

$0.199402
$0.199402$0.199402
0.00%1D
Carbify (CBY) Live Price Chart
Carbify (CBY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 4.36
$ 4.36$ 4.36

$ 0.11757
$ 0.11757$ 0.11757

--

--

+58.40%

+58.40%

Carbify (CBY) real-time price is $0.199402. Over the past 24 hours, CBY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CBY's all-time high price is $ 4.36, while its all-time low price is $ 0.11757.

In terms of short-term performance, CBY has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +58.40% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Carbify (CBY) Market Information

$ 1.96M
$ 1.96M$ 1.96M

--
----

$ 9.97M
$ 9.97M$ 9.97M

9.84M
9.84M 9.84M

50,000,000.0
50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Carbify is $ 1.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CBY is 9.84M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.97M.

Carbify (CBY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Carbify to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Carbify to USD was $ +0.0775348754.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Carbify to USD was $ +0.0235734041.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Carbify to USD was $ -0.00225700252722513.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0775348754+38.88%
60 Days$ +0.0235734041+11.82%
90 Days$ -0.00225700252722513-1.11%

What is Carbify (CBY)

Carbify plants trees (Real World Assets) in the Amazon rainforest and tokenises both the trees and the CO2 they absorb. It's the first and only company in the world to offer blockchain-powered carbon debits, superior to credits. They can be used to compensate for a carbon footprint or sold on the global carbon market.

Carbify (CBY) Resource

Carbify Price Prediction (USD)

Carbify (CBY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Carbify (CBY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CBY token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Carbify (CBY)

How much is Carbify (CBY) worth today?
The live CBY price in USD is 0.199402 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CBY to USD price?
The current price of CBY to USD is $ 0.199402. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Carbify?
The market cap for CBY is $ 1.96M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CBY?
The circulating supply of CBY is 9.84M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CBY?
CBY achieved an ATH price of 4.36 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CBY?
CBY saw an ATL price of 0.11757 USD.
What is the trading volume of CBY?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CBY is -- USD.
Will CBY go higher this year?
CBY might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CBY price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.