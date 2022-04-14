Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB) Information The project aims to advance global carbon neutrality efforts by providing a reliable, efficient, and user-friendly platform for individuals and businesses to engage in carbon emission reduction actions. Through the adoption of clean energy and environmental technologies, the project promotes environmental conservation principles and encourages participants to focus more on environmental protection. By joining the platform, individuals and businesses can assess their carbon emissions, discover methods to reduce them, and take corresponding actions to lower their carbon footprint. Official Website: https://cebc.cc/

Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 31.57K Total Supply: $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 4.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 70.63K All-Time High: $ 1.49 All-Time Low: $ 0.00696707 Current Price: $ 0.0070634

Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Carbon Emission Blockchain (CEB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CEB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CEB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CEB's tokenomics, explore CEB token's live price!

