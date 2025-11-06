Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01716321 24H High $ 0.02377614 All Time High $ 0.074296 Lowest Price $ 0.01162732 Price Change (1H) -1.61% Price Change (1D) +31.48% Price Change (7D) -39.84%

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) real-time price is $0.02264531. Over the past 24 hours, CSTRAT traded between a low of $ 0.01716321 and a high of $ 0.02377614, showing active market volatility. CSTRAT's all-time high price is $ 0.074296, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01162732.

In terms of short-term performance, CSTRAT has changed by -1.61% over the past hour, +31.48% over 24 hours, and -39.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 650.88K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 653.85K Circulation Supply 28.81M Total Supply 28,943,957.906946335

The current Market Cap of Card Strategy is $ 650.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CSTRAT is 28.81M, with a total supply of 28943957.906946335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 653.85K.