The live Card Strategy price today is 0.02264531 USD. Track real-time CSTRAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CSTRAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Card Strategy Price (CSTRAT)

1 CSTRAT to USD Live Price:

$0.02264531
$0.02264531
+31.40%1D
Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Live Price Chart
Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.01716321
$ 0.01716321
$ 0.02377614
$ 0.02377614
$ 0.01716321
$ 0.01716321

$ 0.02377614
$ 0.02377614

$ 0.074296
$ 0.074296

$ 0.01162732
$ 0.01162732

-1.61%

+31.48%

-39.84%

-39.84%

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) real-time price is $0.02264531. Over the past 24 hours, CSTRAT traded between a low of $ 0.01716321 and a high of $ 0.02377614, showing active market volatility. CSTRAT's all-time high price is $ 0.074296, while its all-time low price is $ 0.01162732.

In terms of short-term performance, CSTRAT has changed by -1.61% over the past hour, +31.48% over 24 hours, and -39.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Market Information

$ 650.88K
$ 650.88K

--
--

$ 653.85K
$ 653.85K

28.81M
28.81M

28,943,957.906946335
28,943,957.906946335

The current Market Cap of Card Strategy is $ 650.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CSTRAT is 28.81M, with a total supply of 28943957.906946335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 653.85K.

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Card Strategy to USD was $ +0.00542145.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Card Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Card Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Card Strategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00542145+31.48%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Card Strategy (CSTRAT)

GradeVault is a self-sustaining ecosystem that connects the world of Pokémon cards with crypto. Every trade of the native token, $CSTRAT, powers The Perpetual Pokémon Card Machine, an on-chain system that automatically buys graded Pokémon cards, sells them for profit, and uses 100% of those profits to buy back and burn $CSTRAT

It’s a fusion of culture, finance, and technology, where real cards are held in vaults, every move is visible on-chain, and the system never stops collecting or compounding. The goal is simple: turn Pokémon cards into a yield-bearing, backed asset class that lasts for generations

The project was built by long-time DeFi builders and early Cryptopunk OGs

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Resource

Card Strategy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Card Strategy (CSTRAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Card Strategy (CSTRAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Card Strategy.

Check the Card Strategy price prediction now!

CSTRAT to Local Currencies

Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Card Strategy (CSTRAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CSTRAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Card Strategy (CSTRAT)

How much is Card Strategy (CSTRAT) worth today?
The live CSTRAT price in USD is 0.02264531 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CSTRAT to USD price?
The current price of CSTRAT to USD is $ 0.02264531. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Card Strategy?
The market cap for CSTRAT is $ 650.88K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CSTRAT?
The circulating supply of CSTRAT is 28.81M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CSTRAT?
CSTRAT achieved an ATH price of 0.074296 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CSTRAT?
CSTRAT saw an ATL price of 0.01162732 USD.
What is the trading volume of CSTRAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CSTRAT is -- USD.
Will CSTRAT go higher this year?
CSTRAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CSTRAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

$103,158.40

$3,377.89

$160.15

$1.0004

$1,479.38

$103,158.40

$3,377.89

$2.2985

$160.15

$1.0688

$0.00000

$0.00000

$29.97

$4.673

$0.1611

$0.034994

$4.673

$0.1611

$0.000005000

$0.31615

