GradeVault is a self-sustaining ecosystem that connects the world of Pokémon cards with crypto. Every trade of the native token, $CSTRAT, powers The Perpetual Pokémon Card Machine, an on-chain system that automatically buys graded Pokémon cards, sells them for profit, and uses 100% of those profits to buy back and burn $CSTRAT

It’s a fusion of culture, finance, and technology, where real cards are held in vaults, every move is visible on-chain, and the system never stops collecting or compounding. The goal is simple: turn Pokémon cards into a yield-bearing, backed asset class that lasts for generations

The project was built by long-time DeFi builders and early Cryptopunk OGs