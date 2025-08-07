Cardstack Price (CARD)
Cardstack (CARD) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 1.03M USD. CARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CARD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CARD price information.
During today, the price change of Cardstack to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cardstack to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cardstack to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cardstack to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-25.05%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-27.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cardstack: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
+2.84%
-3.44%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cardstack is an open-source framework and consensus protocol that makes blockchains usable and scalable for the mass market, creating a decentralized software ecosystem that can challenge today’s digital superpowers. Cardstack Token (CARD) is a utility token allowing end- users and businesses to use applications that interact with multiple blockchains, decentralized protocols, app-coin-backed dApps, and cloud- based services while paying a single on-chain transaction fee. The main value proposition of the Cardstack ICO is to breakdown the user experience of disparate software, cloud and blockchain silos which now exist on various levels of the digital world, allowing both developers and users to engage in customizable workflows. To overcome these disparate app silos, Cardstack offers a new UI, deployed via the web or as a peer-to-peer app, which turns each service created by open-source developers into a “card”. Each card comprises a visual embodiment of key information, whereby users can then connect related cards for any type of workflow or utility they desire. These cards are the point of interaction between local services, cloud-based services and blockchain services all on one interface called Cardstack Hub. Underlying the Cardstack ecosystem is the Cardstack Token (CARD), an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. The Cardstack Team comprises many open source contributors. Check out the full list of contributors here. Heading the development of Cardstack is Christopher Tse. Christopher holds a BSc in Computer Science from Columbia University and is the Co-Founder of Monegraph and dotBlockchain Media. He has also served as Senior Director of Innovation at Businessweek. Ed Faulkner is the Lead Developer at Cardstack. He holds a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. He has founded three of his own tech ventures of which all are currently operational. Hassan Abdel-Rahman is the Lead Blockchain Developer for Cardstack. He holds a BSc in Computer Science and Mathematics from Colorado School of Mines. Previous roles include over 2 years as Senior Software Designer at Monegraph and Principal Engineer at McGraw-Hill Education. One of the most important features Cardstack will deploy is an entry channel payment system that does not require users to purchase cryptocurrency from an exchange. Users can simply pay with fiat, such as a credit card, to purchase CARD tokens directly on the platform, bypassing the need for any prior familiarity with crypto. Once users purchase CARD tokens, they are stored on a native wallet accessible from the Cardstack Hub. CARD tokens held in the native wallet are then used to purchase SSCs for every app and service they users with to access. To make any project appealing to the mass consumer market, this type of simplified entry into the cryptospace is a necessity. Cardstack have made some progress on the development front. The code for over 30 initial modules on the Cardstack platform has been made available via their Github. Also, the Solidity code for the Scalable Payment Pool has already been open-sourced. The Scalability Payment Pool is one of the core back-end mechanisms of the platform that issues rewards to developers for their work. Cardstack aims to create an economically-sustainable software ecosystem that avoids the problems of today’s centralized platforms. It’s an “experience layer” for the decentralized internet of the future, allowing users to combine services across cloud apps and decentralized apps. The ecosystem revolves around the use of Cardstack tokens, or CARD.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cardstack (CARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARD token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CARD to VND
₫--
|1 CARD to AUD
A$--
|1 CARD to GBP
￡--
|1 CARD to EUR
€--
|1 CARD to USD
$--
|1 CARD to MYR
RM--
|1 CARD to TRY
₺--
|1 CARD to JPY
¥--
|1 CARD to ARS
ARS$--
|1 CARD to RUB
₽--
|1 CARD to INR
₹--
|1 CARD to IDR
Rp--
|1 CARD to KRW
₩--
|1 CARD to PHP
₱--
|1 CARD to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CARD to BRL
R$--
|1 CARD to CAD
C$--
|1 CARD to BDT
৳--
|1 CARD to NGN
₦--
|1 CARD to UAH
₴--
|1 CARD to VES
Bs--
|1 CARD to CLP
$--
|1 CARD to PKR
Rs--
|1 CARD to KZT
₸--
|1 CARD to THB
฿--
|1 CARD to TWD
NT$--
|1 CARD to AED
د.إ--
|1 CARD to CHF
Fr--
|1 CARD to HKD
HK$--
|1 CARD to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CARD to MXN
$--
|1 CARD to PLN
zł--
|1 CARD to RON
лв--
|1 CARD to SEK
kr--
|1 CARD to BGN
лв--
|1 CARD to HUF
Ft--
|1 CARD to CZK
Kč--
|1 CARD to KWD
د.ك--
|1 CARD to ILS
₪--