What is Carlo (CARLO)

Meet Carlo, the dog with a pink asshole. Clinically insane? You bet. But that's what makes him a legend at flipping profits. Now, he’s got his sights on dominating Base... And he wants you in on the scheme. Think of it as strapping into a decommissioned Soviet rollercoaster — downright psychotic but man will you have a story to tell. So if you’re game, better buckle up cause this dog's about to drag his big balls all over Base. (Just one rule... NEVER ask about his past)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Carlo (CARLO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Carlo (CARLO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Carlo (CARLO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CARLO token's extensive tokenomics now!