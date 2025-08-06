CarrieVerse Price (CVTX)
CarrieVerse (CVTX) is currently trading at 0.00007054 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CVTX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CVTX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CVTX price information.
During today, the price change of CarrieVerse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CarrieVerse to USD was $ -0.0000164142.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CarrieVerse to USD was $ -0.0000294411.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CarrieVerse to USD was $ -0.00007106571279434262.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.85%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000164142
|-23.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000294411
|-41.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00007106571279434262
|-50.18%
Discover the latest price analysis of CarrieVerse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.85%
-0.29%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Carrieverse is building an ecosystem around projects such as Cling Wallet, content-rich metaverse “Carrieverse” , blockchain game "SuperKola Tactics" and the IP-based NFT project “Kola From Space”. In Carrieverse”, users can enjoy gameplay, educational content in the realistic but unique metaverse. “SuperKola Tactics” is a blockchain-based TCG. In this world of strategy and RPG convergence, users must use creative strategy to claim victory. “Cling” is a blockchain platform that allows users to store crypto and game assets as well as providing DeFi services like designing money Legos. $CVTX will be the governance token to fuel the ecosystem; users can spend the token on different services and content. Utility tokens for each game will be linked to the governance token. Carrieverse plans to provide better experiences for token holders.
Understanding the tokenomics of CarrieVerse (CVTX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CVTX token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
