Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Carrot by Puffer (CARROT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) Information

What is $CARROT?

$CARROT is an ERC-20 token replacing off-chain Puffer Points in Season 2. Earned via staking, liquidity, and gauge voting, $CARROT will convert to $PUFFER tokens at a set rate after Season 2.

What is the $CARROT tokenomics?

The total supply of CARROT tokens is capped at 100 million, with dynamic bi-weekly emissions based on the community-voted governance gauges. Rewards get allocated proportionally to gauge support.

What is the $CARROT tokens rewards distribution mechanism?

Community governance and gauge voting drive the $CARROT token rewards distribution mechanism. vePUFFER holders participate in bi-weekly voting to allocate voting power to specific gauges, such as liquidity pools or protocol integrations. After the conclusion of the voting epoch, the reward epoch starts where vePUFFER holders, pufETH holders, and liquidity providers can claim their $CARROT tokens (with a 30-day vesting cliff) these rewards will be proportionally distributed based on how the voting power is allocated.

Where Can I Buy CARROT?

CARROT is available for trading on Uniswap: https://app.uniswap.org/explore/tokens/ethereum/0x282a69142bac47855c3fbe1693fcc4ba3b4d5ed6

How are $CARROT rewards claimed, and what is the 30-day cliff period?

$CARROT rewards are claimable anytime during the reward epoch or up to one year after Season 2. Claimed tokens have a 30-day lock period before withdrawal, with each claim resetting the timer.

Official Website:
https://www.puffer.fi/

Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Carrot by Puffer (CARROT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 4.27M
$ 4.27M
Total Supply:
$ 100.00M
$ 100.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 56.92M
$ 56.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.51M
$ 7.51M
All-Time High:
$ 0.686871
$ 0.686871
All-Time Low:
$ 0.04538184
$ 0.04538184
Current Price:
$ 0.075086
$ 0.075086

Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Carrot by Puffer (CARROT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CARROT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CARROT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CARROT's tokenomics, explore CARROT token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.