Cartel Solana is a family of veteran SOL memecoin traders, slowly becoming the go-to place for new SOL memecoin users. After reaching a market cap of 1.5M$ within hours fo launch, Cartel has shown one of the fastest growth of memecoins on twitter, reaching 4K followers within a day. $CARTEL, despite being in the memecoin scene, is a serious DAO that holders can network in, to exchange information about other projects and to earn $CARTEL. $CARTEL is the foundation of our ecosystem, you can use it to enter our private alpha groups, earn it by raiding, and much more. Founded by Cartel Guzman, a famous SOL alpha caller.
Utility: alpha calls, raiding platforms, social media growth tools.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cartel Coin (CARTEL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CARTEL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CARTEL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
