Cartesi Price (CTSI)
Cartesi (CTSI) is currently trading at 0.063504 USD with a market cap of $ 55.83M USD. CTSI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CTSI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CTSI price information.
During today, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ -0.00575614821186819.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ +0.0081165605.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ -0.0004349325.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cartesi to USD was $ -0.00396195950749906.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00575614821186819
|-8.31%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0081165605
|+12.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004349325
|-0.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00396195950749906
|-5.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cartesi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.96%
-8.31%
-9.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi enables developers to build appchain rollups with any code, while benefiting from the security of Ethereum. It bridges the gap between traditional software and blockchain by bringing decades of mature operating systems, programming languages, libraries, and tools to decentralized applications. Cartesi aims to provide the technological foundation from which builders, entrepreneurs, and projects will develop decentralized applications. The Cartesi technology suite is currently comprised of: Cartesi Rollups: Cartesi Rollups is an app-specific execution environment that can be deployed as a L2, L3, or as sovereign rollups. The combination of an Optimistic Rollups framework and the Cartesi Machine Emulator enables the development of smart contracts and dApps using any package or library that is available for Linux. This allows developers to break free from the scalability limitations of the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and brings the rise of a new blockchain era to handle real-life and complex use cases. Cartesi Machine: A RISC-V-based virtual machine (altVM) running Linux OS, enabling complex computations and seamless dApp development by expanding the design space and leveraging 40 years of software programming advancements. CartesiScan: Cartesiscan is the explorer used for viewing blockchain transactions on Cartesi appchain rollups. Cartesi Explorer: The Cartesi Explorer is a product that allows CTSI users to interact with the governance system and stake CTSI. Fraud Proof System - DAVE (following PRT): Dave is a permissionless, interactive fraud-proof system. Cartesi’s algorithm further optimizes the fraud proof mechanism to achieve the best balance between security, decentralization, and activity. What Makes Cartesi Unique The infrastructure of the internet took 40 years, billions of hours of work, and trillions of dollars to build. With Cartesi, developers gain access to these decades of meticulously refined operating systems, programming languages, software libraries, and tools, paving the way for the next generation of blockchain applications. Cartesi empowers Ethereum rollups with real-world software and strong guarantees. Cartesi designed its own Optimistic Rollups framework embedding its own non-EVM virtual machine based on RISC-V. Leverage decades‑proven software ecosystems: The Cartesi Machine enables full Linux and RISC‑V stack execution in a composable, verifiable rollup environment. Cartesi’s architecture is optimized for app‑specific rollups, providing scalable and secure chains tailored to each dApp’s needs, backed by a state-of-the-art fraud proof system, properly categorized as Stage-2 according to L2BEAT. Token Utility Governance: CTSI holders can currently stake their tokens to earn rewards and participate in ecosystem governance. Validator Marketplace: Applications built on Cartesi need validators to monitor and ensure the trustworthiness of transactions. The Validator Marketplace is a decentralized matchmaking service that connects applications with validation service providers. The Validator Marketplace will leverage the CTSI token as a primary means of incentivization in three important ways: 1. Validators will be required to stake CTSI in order to participate, ensuring performance and honest behavior. 2. CTSI holders will be able to delegate their CTSI to experienced validators, allowing tokenholders to share in validation fees without running their own nodes. 3. Token holders can use their CTSI to “buy” a stake in a dApp’s future growth, signaling support for dApps they believe will succeed. The earlier a backer “gets in” on a dApp, the more they are rewarded as that dApp gains traction. The Validator Marketplace creates a direct link between Cartesi dApp usage and CTSI token demand, enabling token holders to share in the growth and success of the ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cartesi (CTSI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CTSI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CTSI to VND
₫1,671.10776
|1 CTSI to AUD
A$0.0984312
|1 CTSI to GBP
￡0.047628
|1 CTSI to EUR
€0.05524848
|1 CTSI to USD
$0.063504
|1 CTSI to MYR
RM0.27116208
|1 CTSI to TRY
₺2.58207264
|1 CTSI to JPY
¥9.5256
|1 CTSI to ARS
ARS$87.11097696
|1 CTSI to RUB
₽5.1501744
|1 CTSI to INR
₹5.5470744
|1 CTSI to IDR
Rp1,041.04901376
|1 CTSI to KRW
₩88.94116224
|1 CTSI to PHP
₱3.70164816
|1 CTSI to EGP
￡E.3.08375424
|1 CTSI to BRL
R$0.35498736
|1 CTSI to CAD
C$0.08763552
|1 CTSI to BDT
৳7.75891872
|1 CTSI to NGN
₦97.24939056
|1 CTSI to UAH
₴2.64748176
|1 CTSI to VES
Bs7.810992
|1 CTSI to CLP
$61.789392
|1 CTSI to PKR
Rs18.00465408
|1 CTSI to KZT
₸34.53157008
|1 CTSI to THB
฿2.0829312
|1 CTSI to TWD
NT$1.90257984
|1 CTSI to AED
د.إ0.23305968
|1 CTSI to CHF
Fr0.05143824
|1 CTSI to HKD
HK$0.49787136
|1 CTSI to MAD
.د.م0.57915648
|1 CTSI to MXN
$1.19895552
|1 CTSI to PLN
zł0.23750496
|1 CTSI to RON
лв0.28195776
|1 CTSI to SEK
kr0.62170416
|1 CTSI to BGN
лв0.10859184
|1 CTSI to HUF
Ft22.23529056
|1 CTSI to CZK
Kč1.36660608
|1 CTSI to KWD
د.ك0.019432224
|1 CTSI to ILS
₪0.21527856