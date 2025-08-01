Cas9 Price (CRISPR)
Cas9 (CRISPR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 164.39K USD. CRISPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CRISPR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRISPR price information.
During today, the price change of Cas9 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cas9 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cas9 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cas9 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.53%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-15.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cas9: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.58%
-28.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Community led CRISPR AI research We're building a revolutionary way to fund and advance CRISPR research through a two-token system. The DAO governs both research direction and value distribution, ensuring community-driven decisions benefit all token holders. CRISPR represents your stake in the research outcomes. Value flows to holders through: Strategic buybacks directed by DAO voting Profit distribution from successful research Priority access to new technologies Value appreciation as research succeeds
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Cas9 (CRISPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRISPR token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRISPR to VND
₫--
|1 CRISPR to AUD
A$--
|1 CRISPR to GBP
￡--
|1 CRISPR to EUR
€--
|1 CRISPR to USD
$--
|1 CRISPR to MYR
RM--
|1 CRISPR to TRY
₺--
|1 CRISPR to JPY
¥--
|1 CRISPR to ARS
ARS$--
|1 CRISPR to RUB
₽--
|1 CRISPR to INR
₹--
|1 CRISPR to IDR
Rp--
|1 CRISPR to KRW
₩--
|1 CRISPR to PHP
₱--
|1 CRISPR to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CRISPR to BRL
R$--
|1 CRISPR to CAD
C$--
|1 CRISPR to BDT
৳--
|1 CRISPR to NGN
₦--
|1 CRISPR to UAH
₴--
|1 CRISPR to VES
Bs--
|1 CRISPR to CLP
$--
|1 CRISPR to PKR
Rs--
|1 CRISPR to KZT
₸--
|1 CRISPR to THB
฿--
|1 CRISPR to TWD
NT$--
|1 CRISPR to AED
د.إ--
|1 CRISPR to CHF
Fr--
|1 CRISPR to HKD
HK$--
|1 CRISPR to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CRISPR to MXN
$--
|1 CRISPR to PLN
zł--
|1 CRISPR to RON
лв--
|1 CRISPR to SEK
kr--
|1 CRISPR to BGN
лв--
|1 CRISPR to HUF
Ft--
|1 CRISPR to CZK
Kč--
|1 CRISPR to KWD
د.ك--
|1 CRISPR to ILS
₪--